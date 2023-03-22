Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail in Brevard County, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

COCOA, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after striking a guardrail in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Adamson Road and Coconut Avenue at around 3:47 p.m.

In a release, troopers said the motorcyclist was headed north along Adamson Road toward Coconut Avenue, but the driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

As a result, the motorcyclist struck a guardrail and pole before entering the wood line, the release shows. Troopers said that due to the impact, the rider was thrown off the motorcycle into a canal.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to FHP.

There is no roadblock in the area, though the crash remains under investigation.

