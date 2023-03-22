Hillsborough detention deputy faces DUI charges months after crash, Polk sheriff’s office says

Shastri Khan, 37, faces charges in connection to the December 2022 crash, according to deputies.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested Tuesday on DUI charges in connection to a four-vehicle crash in Polk City last December, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, on Commonwealth Avenue in Polk City, deputies said. Shastri Khan, 37, was initially cited for careless driving and for having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle pending a medical records request for his blood sample, a news release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, the test showed Khan’s blood alcohol content was .289, more than 3.6 times the legal limit in Florida.

“These blood alcohol results gave us the information we needed to charge him appropriately, in addition to the original charges. This is just one more reminder that driving while intoxicated leads to disastrous consequences—both for the innocent public, and for the drunk driver,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release.

Khan faces charges of DUI with property damage and personal injury and DUI with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher.

