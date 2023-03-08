81º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Florida woman’s 4th DUI leaves motorcyclist seriously injured, police say

Lisa Lange, of Edgewater, arrested on charge of driving under influence

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Edgewater, Traffic, Crash, DUI
A woman is arrested in a DUI crash in Edgewater. (Edgewater Police Department)

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A 62-year-old woman was arrested on DUI charges after rear-ending a motorcycle Tuesday night at an intersection in Edgewater, police said.

The wreck happened at the intersection of South Ridgewood Avenue and East Park Avenue.

Edgewater police said the woman, Lisa Lange, of Edgewater, was traveling north on South Ridgewood Avenue and failed to the stop at a red light, striking a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to a hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Lange was arrested on charges of felony DUI, DUI causing serious bodily injury to another and refusal to submit to testing.

Police said it’s the fourth time Lange has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Lange was being held at the Volusia County jail.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email