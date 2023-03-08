Florida woman’s 4th DUI leaves motorcyclist seriously injured, police say

A woman is arrested in a DUI crash in Edgewater.

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A 62-year-old woman was arrested on DUI charges after rear-ending a motorcycle Tuesday night at an intersection in Edgewater, police said.

The wreck happened at the intersection of South Ridgewood Avenue and East Park Avenue.

Edgewater police said the woman, Lisa Lange, of Edgewater, was traveling north on South Ridgewood Avenue and failed to the stop at a red light, striking a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to a hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Lange was arrested on charges of felony DUI, DUI causing serious bodily injury to another and refusal to submit to testing.

Police said it’s the fourth time Lange has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Lange was being held at the Volusia County jail.