61-year-old Fort McCoy man dies in Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed Tuesday night in a rear-end crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened at 9 p.m. on NE 203rd Avenue Road near County Road 316.

The FHP said the man was driving a pickup truck north on NE 203rd Avenue Road and failed to stop, crashing into the back of another vehicle.

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to an FHP crash report.

The FHP released no other details about the wreck.

