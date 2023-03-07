Polk County deputies seek help IDing person who died in fiery motorcycle crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Deputies said in a social media post the deadly crash happened around 11 p.m. along Scenic Highway near West Bryant Avenue.

According to the post, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Scenic Highway and failed to negotiate a right curve just south of the intersection with West Bryant Avenue.

After crashing, deputies said the motorcycle exited the road onto the west shoulder, continued north and struck a drainage culvert at West Bryant Avenue, flying into the air.

The motorcycle and driver crossed over West Bryant Avenue and over a 7-foot tall fence before it struck a large group of plastic citrus boxes on the northwest corner of Scenic Highway and West Bryant Avenue, according to the post.

As a result of the crash, a fire started and totally engulfed the motorcycle, driver and citrus boxes, deputies said.

If anyone has information concerning this crash or knows who the driver is, please contact Detective Wombles at 863-688-3106 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person w ho died in a motorcylce crash. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

