76º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

1 dead in Polk County crash, deputies say

Crash happened on S.R. 33 between Sunset Way and Lake Luther Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Polk County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November. (KPRC)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a crash that left one person dead on Saturday evening.

Deputies said the two-vehicle fatal crash happened on State Road 33 between Sunset Way and Lake Luther Road.

The road in the area of the crash is closed in both directions, according to sheriff’s department officials.

Deputies ask motorists to please avoid the area.

[TRENDING: US-192 shut down in Osceola County as FHP investigates deadly crash | Drag queen pageant moved from Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email