TRAFFIC ALERT: US-192 shut down in Osceola County as FHP investigates deadly head-on crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people are dead following a two-vehicle, had-on crash in Osceola County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 11:01 a.m., reported on west Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (U.S. Route 192) at Four Winds Boulevard, records show.

Traffic was shut down on U.S.-192 in both directions, troopers said. All lanes remained closed in this area as of 5:20 p.m., according to FL511.

According to a crash report, a sedan being driven by a 32-year-old Bartow man was driving eastbound on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking another sedan that was traveling westbound on the same road.

The driver of the second sedan, a 71-year-old man and his passengers, a 65-year-old woman and 78-year-old woman –all from Kissimmee – suffered fatal injuries, the FHP said.

FHP said the investigation is ongoing and “will be in-depth in nature.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

