1 dead, 1 injured in Volusia County crash, prompting lane closures on SR-40, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Volusia County crash on Thursday afternoon, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred on State Road 40, east of SR-11, around 3:45 p.m. in Pierson.

Troopers said a 30-year-old Crescent City man driving an SUV entered the eastbound lanes of SR-40 into the path of a sedan. As a result, the SUV ran off the road and overturned, according to FHP.

The SUV driver was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert while his passenger, who has not been identified as of yet, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The 18-year-old Port Orange man driving the sedan was not injured and remained on the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers said both lanes are blocked on SR-40, east of SR-11, as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

