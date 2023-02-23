1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Lake County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2014 Mazda 3 was traveling north and a semitruck heading south along State Road 33 — both north of Double H Lane.

For an unknown reason, the Mazda veered into the southbound lane and right into the path of the semitruck, troopers said.

As a result, the Mazda crashed into the semitruck, causing the semitruck to to enter into the northbound lane and strike the rear end of another sedan, a crash report shows.

The report says that the driver of the Mazda died at the scene, and the semitruck driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver and passengers of the third vehicle were uninjured, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation.

