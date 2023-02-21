Greek Fest returns to Brevard County with new savory dishes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Saint Katherine Greek Festival is returning to Brevard County this weekend for its 51st year with tasty Mediterranean dishes, one-of-a-kind dance performances and more.

This festival will be held in person from Friday to Sunday, but will also feature a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The event will be at the Saint Katherine Church, located on 5965 N Wickham Road in Melbourne.

Starting as an Easter picnic, this event grew into a beacon for Mediterranean culture in Brevard County.

Here are some foods to look out for when attending this Greek Fest:

Lamb Shank Dinner ($25) : This dish includes an oven-baked spring lamb shank served with Greek-style roasted potatoes and green beans.

Finikia ($12) : This fan-favorite treat is described as an orange juice-infused cookie that is dipped in a honey-syrup, topped with crushed walnuts.

Traditional Pastitsio ($15) : This classic cuisine has deep layers of tubular pasta intertwined with beef and cheese, topped with a creamy béchamel.

Gyro Sandwich ($12) : Said to be one of the most mispronounced dishes, the gyro sandwich includes a well seasoned blend of lamb and beef slices wrapped in a warm pita wrap served with homemade Tzatziki sauce.

Guests can also enjoy performances that showcase different dances in the Greek culture, learn about the church and discover more about Greek culture through tours, pamphlets and more.

Admission for adults is $5. Entry is free for first responders, active military and veterans with a valid ID, as well as children under 12.

Check out the festival website to pre-order food or learn more about the event.

