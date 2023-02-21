85-year-old woman attacked, killed by alligator in Florida while walking dog

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – An 85-year-old woman was attacked and killed Monday by a gator in a Florida retirement community, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the call about an alligator bite incident.

Neighbors said the 85-year-old woman named Gloria was walking her dog when she was dragged into the water by an alligator at the Spanish Lakes Fairways 55 and older community.

One resident, 77-year-old Carol, said it was just past 12 p.m. when it happened.

“I heard kind of like a commotion,” she said. “I looked out and I saw the dog and I saw…my neighbor.”

Carol first called 911 and ran, trying and hoping she could help.

“I just remember her coming up and pushing her hair out of her face and I’m saying, ‘Swim toward the paddle boat’ and she said, ‘I can’t, the gator has me.’

“I got my longest Shepherd’s hook to try to hook her or hit him or do something,” Carol continued. “Hit him on the nose or something. I couldn’t do anything, which haunts me right now.”

The victim was recovered, and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper captured the 11-foot-long alligator involved in the incident.

Authorities said the victim’s dog survived and is in good condition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

