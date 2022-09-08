85º

Local News

Florida man survives 3 days in woods after losing arm in gator attack

Eric Merda was attacked on July 17 in Myakka City

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

American alligator (File photo) (Ferenc Cegledi, Getty Images)

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – A man who survived three days in the woods after losing his arm to an alligator in Myakka City earlier in the summer recently shared the story of his grueling ordeal.

According to a report from WTSP, Eric Merda was lost in the woods around Lake Manatee on July 17 and decided to try to swim across the lake rather than walk around.

“Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make,” Merda said in his interview with WTSP.

During the swim, a gator attacked and tore the man’s arm off, he told WTSP. Merda then wandered for three days in the woods before finding another person who called for help.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

