Snake eats gator: More than a viral video

ORLANDO, Fla. – A video of an alligator that had been eaten whole by a python went viral in late 2022.

Now the woman behind it is speaking with Florida’s Fourth Estate.

“We stretched out the python which literally took up the entire room, you could really like see the outline of the alligator,” said scientist Rosie Moore.

Once they opened it up they could see the 5-foot alligator was inside, still intact.

People online were shocked by the video. Hundreds of thousands reacted to the wild sight.

And for those who stuck around on Moore’s Instagram page, they saw she wasn’t only a scientist but also a model.

Moore said people are surprised by her dual interests, but she is using her platform to inspire the next generation.

“I think it’s kinda cool to show both sides... or show girls that it’s cool to be a scientist,” Moore said.

