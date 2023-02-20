Elderly woman in motorized scooter spotted along I-4 in downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There are still many questions after a dangerous scene along Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando.

Police said an elderly woman on a motorized scooter was spotted going on a portion of busy I-4.

Thankfully, she was not hurt, but the situation could have been much worse. She was spotted on I-4 west between Colonial Drive and the State Road 408 exits.

Orlando police said no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Police said they responded after someone called about suspicious activity. News 6 got a copy of the initial incident report, which shows the police department received at least nine calls from people reporting the woman on I-4 between 4:44 p.m. and 5:01 p.m. Sunday.

Several questions remain however.

Who is she? Why was she on I-4 in a motorized wheelchair? Police said the incident report — once complete — may shed more light. We also want to know where she was heading and how she got onto I-4.

Jessica Lopez said she was working as a bartender at a Solar Bears game Sunday evening at the Amway center when she saw the woman on I-4. She took cellphone video that showed the woman and at least two Orlando patrol cars behind her in a motorized wheelchair.

“All of these people were huddling on the balcony, and they’re like, ‘You’ve got to come over here, come over here,’” she said. “I looked like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Lopez told News 6 she recorded cellphone video because she’s never seen anything like this before on I-4.

“I was like, ‘Thank God the police are behind her and she’s not in harm,’” Lopez said. “I had never seen nothing like that here in Florida, especially Orlando on I-4.”

Vance Beasley works in downtown Orlando and reacted to the video of the woman on I-4.

“It’s not safe, first off,” he said. “I would hate to have, like, my grandma. Thankfully, she has a car, but I wouldn’t want her on the side of the highway.”

Orlando police are still waiting for investigators to finalize the report so that they can get more information. They’re urging people that, as always, if they see anything suspicious, contact police right away.

