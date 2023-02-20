70º

Orlando leaders set to vote on downtown mobile food cart program

Program would allow 12 food carts to operate from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders are set to vote Monday on a program that would allow mobile food carts to operate throughout the downtown area.

The pilot program would allow 12 food carts to operate legally at 10 designated locations.

Currently, food carts are banned from downtown Orlando’s streets and sidewalks.

The new rules let stands like hot dog carts stay open from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday.

Food Cart Map by Sam Dunne on Scribd

