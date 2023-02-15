80º

Pedestrian struck, critically injured by Lynx bus in Orlando

Wreck reported near Princeton Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a Lynx bus Wednesday morning in Orlando, police said.

The crash happened at Orange Avenue near Princeton Street. Northbound lanes of Orange Avenue were closed in the area, but they were later reopened.

Orlando police said the pedestrian stepped off a sidewalk and was hit by the bus.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

