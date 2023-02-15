Pedestrian struck, critically injured by Lynx bus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a Lynx bus Wednesday morning in Orlando, police said.

The crash happened at Orange Avenue near Princeton Street. Northbound lanes of Orange Avenue were closed in the area, but they were later reopened.

Orlando police said the pedestrian stepped off a sidewalk and was hit by the bus.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Units are on-scene of a traffic crash involving a Lynx bus vs pedestrian at Orange Av and Princeton St. The pedestrian was struck by the bus when stepping off the sidewalk. There is one lane on N Orange Av shut down. The pedestrian is in critical condition. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/PFEuTIXfmq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 15, 2023