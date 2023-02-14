Sanford police ask for public’s help locating hit-and-run driver

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a motorcycle that happened on Feb. 2.

Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. as a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17-92, also known as Monroe Road, when an unidentified vehicle made a left turn toward the Interstate 4 eastbound entry ramp.

According to police, the vehicle struck the motorcycle and fled the scene.

The vehicle was reported to be a maroon, burgundy or red four-door sedan, according to a tweet from police.

Seeking Information Regarding Hit and Run Investigation pic.twitter.com/Q0ojfQwcrB — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) February 14, 2023

The motorcyclist sustained injuries in the crash, police said.

Sanford police ask any witnesses or anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle to call the department at 407-688-5070.

