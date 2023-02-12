Dunnellon man dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Dunnellon man died after an ATV he was driving crashed late Saturday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road, troopers said.

The ATV was also carrying a passenger, a 48-year-old Dunnellon man, troopers said. According to a crash report, the vehicle collided with a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said. The passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the report. Troopers believe neither rider wore a helmet in the crash.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

