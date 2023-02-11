Man, woman from Paisley killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year old woman and a 45-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred where Live Oak Ranch Road meets County Road 439 in the Umatilla area, troopers said.

Troopers said the woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on County Road 439 when she lost control and traveled onto the east shoulder.

While the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder, it collided with a drainage ditch and several trees, became airborne and overturned, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the vehicle came to a final rest in a wooded area on the east shoulder of the road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the report, the woman was ejected from the Malibu and came to rest north of the vehicle.

The passenger remained “entrapped inside the vehicle,” according to the FHP.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believe the crash happened overnight and was discovered by the owner of the property on Saturday morning.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: