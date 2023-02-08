Car consumed by fire in fatal Osceola County rollover crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed late Tuesday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash off of State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on westbound SR-60, west of Mae Bass Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the sedan that the woman was driving traveled onto the right shoulder, overturned and came to rest on its roof. The vehicle was “consumed by fire,” troopers wrote, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and vehicle have yet to be identified at the time of this writing.

[TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes to Florida’s concealed carry laws clears 1st hurdle in Tallahassee | Daytona Beach Shores motel torn down after hurricanes Ian, Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.