TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 closed Tuesday morning in Osceola County.
The crash happened near US-192 and traffic is being diverted at that exit.
Lanes have been closed since 8:20 a.m.
Details of what led up to the crash or how many were injured have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
