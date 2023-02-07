64º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-4 in Osceola County

Traffic diverted at US-192

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

I-4 crash (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 closed Tuesday morning in Osceola County.

The crash happened near US-192 and traffic is being diverted at that exit.

Lanes have been closed since 8:20 a.m.

Details of what led up to the crash or how many were injured have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

