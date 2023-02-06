Osceola County woman wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman claimed a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game she purchased at an Osceola County convenience store, according to a news release.

Lottery officials said Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, purchased the $20 Gold Rush Limited ticket from the Speedway located at 4500 13th St. in St. Cloud.

Bou claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, according to the release.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Lottery officials said the Gold Rush Limited launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games comprised about 77% of ticket sales in the lottery’s fiscal year 2021-2022 and have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the release.

[TRENDING: Orlando-bound flight clipped by another United jetliner at New Jersey airport | Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Overall, lottery officials said the Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $43 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: