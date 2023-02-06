Orlando-bound flight clipped by another United jetliner at New Jersey airport

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEWARK, N.J. – An Orlando-bound commercial flight was clipped by another jetliner Friday at an airport in New Jersey, prompting an investigation, officials said.

The two United Airlines aircraft collided at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No one was injured in the incident, according to United Airlines, which later issued a statement.

“The wing of a United aircraft parked at a gate was clipped by another United aircraft, without passengers onboard, while parking at the next gate. Passengers on the first aircraft deplaned normally. We booked our customers onto rescheduled flights on different aircraft,” the airline said.

Rebecca Blum, who was on the plane headed from Newark to Orlando, told abc7ny.com that she felt a “jolt” and heard a noise.

The pilot then came on the overhead speaker and calmly said, “Obviously, our wing has been clipped.”

The FAA said the left wing of a Boeing 757-200 was struck by a Boeing 787 aircraft, which was being relocated by a tug.

The federal agency will investigate the collision.