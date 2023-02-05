Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Ethan Wilson — a husband, father and firefighter who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive at New Smyrna Beach — will donate his organs in a final act of lifesaving generosity toward others, according to his family.

The 33-year-old’s community has rallied around him since Wednesday, when he was pulled from the water near the New Smyrna Beach jetty following a surfing accident, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Wilson’s family by his brother-in-law Bryon White has so far raised over $81,000.

“I have known Ethan since he was 14. To know him is to love him. Those who know Ethan know he is the most kind and gentle soul one could ever hope to meet,” White said in a statement. “Aside from being an avid outdoorsman, a surfer and fisherman, Ethan has a beautiful family - his wife, Ashley and his infant son, Coast. Whether you know him from the brewery, CrossFit, the beach, or the firehouse - he’s probably put a smile on your face.”

Saturday afternoon outside the main entrance to AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Ethan was seen off during an Honor Walk, esteemed by dozens of onlookers as he departed the hospital for surgery to recover his organs. His wife Ashley Wilson said it was Ethan’s last “selfless decision to give life to others,” a decision made “in true Ethan fashion.”

“In respect of Ethan’s wishes, he will be taken to surgery today to recover his organs to donate to people in need. In true Ethan fashion, his last act as a physical person of this world will be an act of generosity. The hospital staff has already matched some recipients and Ethan will give those recipients the ability to live a full and healthy life,” Ashley Wilson said in a statement on Facebook.

Ashley wrote that the generosity her family has been shown is overwhelming.

“As we know more, we will share details about what is to come so everyone can share their stories and feel the love that Ethan has left us with,” she said in a statement. “It is proof that this World is a good place filled with kindness and love for one another. Ethan has reminded us of that.”

Ethan, a firefighter with the Ormond Beach Fire Department, also worked at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

In addition to serving as an Ormond Beach firefighter, Ethan worked for us @VolusiaSheriff in our 911 Communications Center. Please join me in sending condolences to his family who have to carry on in his memory. The funds raised here will support them:https://t.co/LEOYHIGGDc — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 5, 2023

