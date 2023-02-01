Unresponsive surfer pulled out of water at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – An unresponsive surfer was pulled out of the water at New Smyrna Beach Wednesday and transported to the hospital, beach safety officials said.

The 33-year-old man was found unresponsive near the jetty around noon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Malphurs said the surfer was pulled out by bystanders who initiated CPR before the man was hospitalized.

According to Malphurs, the man was unresponsive but still alive.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: