DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday.
Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m., police said. Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police and university statements.
Foul play was not suspected in Walker’s death, according to officers citing a preliminary investigation.
Following protocol, the DeLand Police Department is working with the university’s Campus Public Safety System as the investigation continues, according to the statement.
More information was promised but not immediately made available by police.
Stetson University provided News 6 with the following statement:
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
