DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday.

Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m., police said. Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police and university statements.

[TRENDING: Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says | Chinese balloon’s downing creates spectacle over tourism hub | Become a News 6 Insider]

Foul play was not suspected in Walker’s death, according to officers citing a preliminary investigation.

Following protocol, the DeLand Police Department is working with the university’s Campus Public Safety System as the investigation continues, according to the statement.

More information was promised but not immediately made available by police.

Stetson University provided News 6 with the following statement:

The Stetson Community is deeply saddened by the passing of student Kaleb Walker on Saturday night. Kaleb was transported Saturday night from his on-campus residence in House D to AdventHealth DeLand, where he was later pronounced deceased. House D is located near fraternity houses, but it is not affiliated with a fraternity and Kaleb was not a member of a fraternity. At this time, the DeLand Police Department is investigating Kaleb's death as a matter of protocol. Foul play is not suspected, and no cause of death has been determined. Stetson University respectfully asks for privacy to allow our students, faculty and staff to gather today to remember Kaleb and pay their respects. This informal gathering is not open to the media or the public. We have been communicating with and supporting Kaleb’s family. Our condolences and heartfelt sympathy go out to them and to all members of our community who knew and loved him. Cory Lancaster, assistant vice president of Marketing Communications & Media Relations | Stetson University

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: