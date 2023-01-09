Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand.

According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.

Police said the employees arrived at work Friday morning and noticed “several high-value items missing including outboard boat motors and boat speakers valued at $98,220.”

A spokesperson for the department said investigators are still working to retrieve surveillance footage from the business.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or submit a tip online here.

