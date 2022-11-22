DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday.

According to investigators, the pair received a call from someone claiming to be their granddaughter. The caller said she had been in a crash in South Carolina and needed $12,500 for bail.

The couple was instructed to place the money in a shoebox outside their home where a courier would pick it up, investigators said.

The victims complied, but after the money was collected, they received another call. Deputies said this caller claimed to be the granddaughter’s attorney, who said that the other driver involved in the crash was pregnant, but the baby had died and the bail was increased by another $12,500.

The victims again complied and saw a different person come to collect the money, according to a news release.

Deputies said the couple then received a third call from someone claiming to a prosecutor in South Carolina. This person then said another $10,000 was needed for the granddaughter to avoid prison time, according to the release.

The victims realized at this point something was not right and contacted the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

Investigators warn that anyone else who might receive this type of call should first verify their family members’ whereabouts before giving away any money. If there is any doubt, people are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office’s nonemergency line for assistance at 386-248-1777.

