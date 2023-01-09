Thieves steal trailer filled with $30k in musical equipment in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – A nonprofit in Volusia County said they’re trying to recover after more than $30,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen when thieves snatched their trailer.

The Volusia Community Arts said this has been a major setback for them, saying all the thieves left was just a wooden block.

“There is nothing else here, there is no tracks,” Dr. Brandon Loos said. “There is no clues, no anything.”

Dr. Loos says the block represents where the trailer should be at the West Volusia Shriner’s Club in DeLand.

“That trailer was everything we have for equipment at this stage, “ Dr. Loos said.

Loos is the artistic director for Volusia Community Arts and said the trailer went missing on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating after leaders filed a report.

Loos said the trailer was filled with essential items, from percussion instruments to musical stands, which is an estimated loss of more than $30,000.

Volusia Community Arts is a nonprofit filled with volunteer musicians with a mission to bring the art of music to underserved parts of the county.

Loos said the only time they make profits are through ticket sales and donations.

“In this part of Volusia County over here, there isn’t any concert halls,” Dr. Loos said.

The nonprofit says they hope to fill that void, saying they want to expand and build a center, but now it may have to wait.

“Although we do have some insurance,” Traci Flumer said. “It’s not going to cover needing to replenish everything that we had.”

Traci Flumer is the executive director of the nonprofit and says the trailer has been stored at the Shriner’s Club for more than three years without any incidents.

Flumer said the trailer as a 2009 white V-Nose trailer with the license plate number LRII60.

“Please keep your eye open for anything that looks suspicious, people trying to sell musical merchandise, stuff like that. Normally wouldn’t be selling that stuff,” Flumer said.

The symphony orchestra is already feeling the loss Saturday as they practiced without their percussion instruments.

“With not having equipment, they set up chairs to act as drums so they can just watch their parts. It absolutely breaks my heart that we don’t have it for them,” Loss said.

Loos said he wants to give this message to the thieves who stole their equipment:

“We just want our stuff back. Please, we want to continue what we are doing and this is a huge setback for us,” Loos said.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking into this situation, but in the meantime, Volusia Community Arts is leaning on their neighbors by setting up a GoFundMe to help them regain equipment so they can try and prepare for their spring concerts.

