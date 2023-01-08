4 dogs dead after fire at duplex in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire at a residential duplex in Orange County on Sunday resulted in the deaths of four dogs, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Multiple units were dispatched to the 7300 block of Balboa Drive that morning, arriving to find one side of the duplex “fully involved” and the other seen to have flames reaching into the attic, with smoke and fire showing throughout the structure, OCFR said in a statement on Twitter.

The fire was out by 9 a.m., according to the tweet. OCFR reported no injuries or medical transports.

No further details were shared.

#ResidentialFire 7300 block of Balboa Dr. Units dispatched to fire at a residential duplex with heavy fire/smoke showing. 1 side fully involved, the other side had extension into attic. Fire is now out. 4 dogs unfortunately have passed. No injuries nor transports. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 8, 2023

