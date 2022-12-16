Man found dead at DeLand home after fight with resident, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – The sheriff’s office in Volusia County is looking into the death of a man in a DeLand-area home.

Deputies said Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive at a home on Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives said Dangerfield was involved in an altercation with another resident the previous night. They say he sent messages to others that he had been injured in a fight, but never contacted law enforcement or sought medical treatment for his injuries.

The medical examiner is performing an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating, and a determination of criminal charges could be made after consulting with the state attorney’s office.

