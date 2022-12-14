Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is a seventh-grade student at Trinity Christian Academy in Deltona. News 6 is not naming the 13-year-old at this time.

Deputies said the 13-year-old wrote threats on Snapchat, including “I got 32 rounds for u” and “I got a hollow point wit ur name on it.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it was reported the boy threatened to shoot up the school and recorded one video holding a gun to another student’s head. The 13-year-old also took a photo of himself holding a black pistol while sitting in a vehicle, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials obtained a search warrant and found a 6-round magazine in the teen’s bedroom dresser drawer, according to officials.

The 13-year-old is facing charges of making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

