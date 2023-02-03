70º

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Osceola County neighborhood

Florida troopers investigate fatal crash on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive, east of North Poinciana Boulevard near Lake Cecile.

The FHP said a vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Roads will be closed in the area throughout the morning, troopers said.

No other details, including information about the victim, the driver or vehicle, have been released.

