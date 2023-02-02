68º

Ask Trooper Steve: Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?”

So, is it up to law enforcement or property management? According to Trooper Steve, you’ve first got to evaluate your surroundings.

“When it comes down to enforcing law, traffic rules or anything like that, they do not get enforced on private property,” he said. “So if you own, say, a plot of land, you’re out there on your 4-wheeler; that’s your land, that’s your 4-wheeler, you wouldn’t be enforced by law enforcement until you took that 4-wheeler and then drove it onto a local residential road.”

Once you’re off that road and on a lot, new rules apply.

“So in a community like this, it would be up to the management to enforce stuff like this — a homeowners’ association, property management etc. — they can encourage or request law enforcement’s presence to enforce stuff like this,” he said. “At the end of the day, if you live somewhere like this, make contact with your management and go from there.”

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

