Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?

Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”

He said the exact reasoning remains a mystery, but Florida drivers should remember the more things that are issued to us, the more we have to pay out of pocket.

“If Florida decided to go to a two-plate system, we would ultimately be paying more to register our cars. Florida has had a single license plate in the back of your vehicle since 1922,” Trooper Steve said. “From 1918 to 1922, Florida did have the two-plate system. However, that is definitely a thing of the past.”

Trooper Steve said 18 states in the U.S. operate on a single-plate system.

And if you’re a Florida resident and registered with a Florida license plate, don’t worry about traveling in a two-plate state. Since you’re registered in Florida, you are not required to have two license plates.

He also said vanity plates are allowed on the front of your car since Florida does not recognize the front plate area as a required display for a license plate.

