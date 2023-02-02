1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach.

According to an FHP crash report, a Toyota Tacoma carrying five people was on the exit ramp when the driver, a 33-year-old Orlando man, lost control and the vehicle overturned when it ran off the roadway. A witness told troopers the vehicle was taking the ramp too quickly, the FHP said.

Troopers said the Tacoma rolled over several times, ejecting three passengers.

The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, troopers said.

The FHP said the other three passengers — all women — were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other two remain in serious but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

