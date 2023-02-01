Orlando man arrested after traveling to Volusia County to meet teen girls for sex, deputies say

Brian Richman faces charges after deputies said he traveled to Volusia County to meet teen girls for sex

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man faces a number of charges after deputies said he traveled to Volusia County on multiple occasions to have sex with teenage girls.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Richman, 43, was arrested at his Calloway Drive home on Wednesday by Orange County deputies.

Richman communicated with two girls in Volusia County, ages 15 and 16, through text or social media about engaging in sex in exchange for money, according to a news release. He also urged one of the victims to perform the acts on camera so he could post video online to make money, deputies said.

Through interviews, video surveillance footage, license plate reader technology, subpoena results and other investigative means, detectives determined Richman traveled to Volusia County to meet the victims and committed the acts described by both girls, according to the release.

Richman faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer, promoting sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, two counts of lewd of lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16 and three counts of traveling to meet a minor, deputies said.

Members of the VSO Child Exploitation Unit were present for the arrest and the execution of a search warrant on Richman’s home.

Richman was previously arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 during an undercover prostitution operation, according to the release.

Deputies said they transported Richman to the Orange County Jail, where he was being held on $275,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

