Volusia sex offender accused of having sex with teen girl

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County sex offender faces new charges after deputies said he had sex with a teenage girl, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Merrill Calhoun, 40, was arrested Tuesday after DNA analysis confirmed he had sex with a teenage girl near DeLand when she was 14 years old and again when she was 15 years old, deputies said.

Deputies said Calhoun was already in custody since May 2022 for failing to properly register as a sex offender. According to the sheriff’s office, he’s been a registered sex offender since 2003, when he was convicted of molesting another teen.

Since 2012, Calhoun was arrested 32 times in Volusia County on charges including armed burglary, battery, aggravated assault, reckless driving and cocaine possession, the release shows.

Calhoun faces two counts of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim less than 16 years of age. He is held without bond.

