VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A big rig hauling lumber jackknifed Tuesday morning in Volusia County, forcing troopers to close Interstate 95, officials said.

The crash happened on I-95 north near State Road 442.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

All northbound lanes of I-95 are blocked in the area and traffic is being diverted onto SR-442, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers labeled the crash as a “trauma alert,” but no other details about the wreck have been released.