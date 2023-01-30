‘You hit her, I hit you:’ Volusia County substitute teacher accused of striking student with book

Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested on Jan. 26 and faces a child abuse charge, police said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An elementary school substitute teacher is accused of hitting a student with a book in a Daytona Beach classroom for children with disabilities.

According to officers, 25-year-old Madison Anthony, a substitute teacher who was helping at Champion Elementary School for about a month, was arrested on Thursday.

A charging affidavit shows a school resource officer was approached by a staff member who said they saw Anthony strike a student with a book in the ESE classroom — an exceptional student education classroom — she was assigned to alongside two other teachers, adding the children in this class require extra attention due to learning and behavioral disabilities.

Police said Anthony observed the victim hit another child with a book, to which she said, “You hit her, I hit you.” Anthony then took the book from the victim’s hands and walked around the table to get closer before hitting them with it, according to the affidavit.

Anthony told the child again, “What you do to her, I’ll do to you,” the affidavit reads.

Police said they contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families and the child’s mother, who said she wanted to press charges.

Volusia County Schools released the following statement following Anthony’s arrest.

“After learning about this unacceptable incident, the substitute teacher was immediately removed from the Volusia County School’s list of approved substitutes. Consequently, this individual will no longer be employed by Volusia Schools. Volusia County Schools continues to place the utmost importance on the safety and security of all students and staff. A secure and sound learning environment is crucial to our student’s success. It is our goal to always maintain this standard.”

Anthony faces a child abuse charge.

