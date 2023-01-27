Teen accused in shootout with Volusia deputies files motion to remove her lawyers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies is set to appear in court Friday morning after filing a motion to get rid of her lawyers.

With the help of a supporter, the teen filed a 33-page motion citing several issues with her public defenders. She’s asking for either the chance to raise money and hire a private lawyer or permission to represent herself.

In previous court appearances, the girl has asked the judge to represent herself.

Earlier this month, the girl rejected the state’s plea deal of 20 years in prison followed by probation. Now, she faces a possible life sentence, if convicted. Her trial is set to begin in February.

The teen, who was 14 years old at the time of the shootout, is one of two foster children accused of breaking into a home and using guns inside to fire at the deputies who responded to the scene in Enterprise.

A 13-year-old boy, who was 12 at the time of the shooting, was with the teen and entered a no contest plea deal in March.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the two opened fire on deputies, who were shot at for about 30 minutes. Eventually, the girl came outside with a shotgun leveled at deputies, according to the sheriff’s office, forcing them to return fire.

“(The children) positioned themselves by a bedroom door and from my tactical experience, I was amazed the young lady took the position at the door with a shotgun and it was to the point it looked like she was waiting for our deputies to come in,” said Sgt. Donnie Maxwell, who hid behind a tree as he was fired at.

Records show both children have histories of mental health issues and have been held for psychological evaluations several times under the Baker Act.

News 6 initially decided to name and show pictures of the 12-year-old and 14-year-old due to the seriousness of the incident and the charges they face. However, after learning of their mental history, News 6 will not be showing the boy or girl or naming them in future coverage.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

