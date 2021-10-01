Volusia County sheriff’s deputies to discuss shootout with children

Body camera video of the shootout between Volusia County deputies and two children who broke into a vacant house and found guns and ammunication.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies involved in a June shootout with two foster children who are accused of firing at law enforcement will discuss the incident Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said while not all of the deputies who responded to the incident will be available to speak, Sgt. Donnie Maxwell, who hid behind a tree as he was fired at, will talk. After reviewing reports and witness statements, the deputies were cleared last month by the 7th District State Attorney’s Office.

In June, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a girl and boy who ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home. According to the sheriff’s office, a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl broke into a home in Volusia County and used guns found inside — including an AK-47 — to fire at deputies for about 30 minutes. Deputies said the children also used baseball bats to destroy furniture, toilets and a tub.

Shortly after the shootout, the sheriff’s office released body camera video that showed Maxwell hiding behind a tree as the two fired at him with a pistol, shotgun and an AK-47. The video includes aerial footage of the moment deputies shot a 14-year-old girl as she reportedly walked out of the garage of a home on Enterprise Osteen Road with a shotgun in her hand, leveling it at deputies.

This is the tree that provided cover for our deputy who came under fire from two children yesterday. The best tree in Volusia County as far as I'm concerned pic.twitter.com/s2nfphNvVV — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 2, 2021

The nine-minute video starts with Maxwell using a tree as cover as he looks toward the pool deck area of the home. A loud bang is heard then immediately someone on the radio says, “Shots fired.”

At one point during the video, Maxwell says, “10-4, they’re shooting at me. Hold it, hold the air.”

The 12-year-old boy was not injured in the shootout, and no deputies were struck by bullets, officials said.

Earlier this week, an apology letter the girl wrote to deputies was released by the state attorney’s office.

The children both face attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and felony criminal mischief charges.