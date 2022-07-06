Court hearing set for girl accused in shootout with Volusia deputies

A 14-year-old girl accused of breaking into a home and using guns inside to shoot at Volusia County deputies made her first appearance before a judge on Tuesday from a bed. Deputies said she is still receiving medical care at a juvenile detention facility.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A teenage girl accused of engaging in a shootout with Volusia County sheriff’s deputies is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The girl, now 15, and a younger boy, broke into an Enterprise home last year and used the homeowner’s guns, including an AK-47, to fire at deputies, according to sheriff’s officials.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, but the girl, then 14, was struck in the chest when deputies returned fire, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. She was critically wounded but has since recovered, officials said. The then 12-year-old boy was not injured.

Deputies said the boy and girl ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home, and broke into the house.

The girl was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, which could result in a life sentence.

Last month, she rejected a plea deal that would have sent her to prison for 20 years.

Wednesday’s court hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Check back for updates.