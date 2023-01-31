Pilot injured after small, home-built airplane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was hospitalized after a small, home-built airplane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Volusia County, deputies said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 1420 Maytown Road in Oak Hill.

The pilot was the only occupant in the plane and taken to a local hospital by Air One for treatment, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

