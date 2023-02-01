Charity volunteer faces molestation charges in Volusia County, deputies seek additional victims

Gregory Somers faces charges on 2 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges the he molested two girls several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said both girls, now teenagers, reported Gregory Somers molested them while staying at their home in Volusia County sometime in the 2013 to 2015 timeframe.

Somers, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, according to a news release.

Detectives said Somers volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Melbourne, including with its emergency family services program and is asking members of the public to report any additional potential cases.

Gregory Somers of Ponte Vedra Beach has been arrested on charges he molested two girls in Volusia County years ago. Due to his affiliation w/ a Central FL charitable org, we're asking the public to report any additional potential cases. https://t.co/Lb44os028V pic.twitter.com/lx8VjL93NV — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 1, 2023

According to the sheriff’s office, the victims were not strangers to Somers, but the nature of their relationship is not being released to protect their identities.

Somers also listed professional experience as a financial advisor for the organization, according to the release.

Deputies said Somers remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about any additional cases is asked to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

