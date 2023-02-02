67º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes close I-4 near SR-528 in Orange County

All lanes of I-4 west blocked in area

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes prompted the closure of Interstate 4 early Thursday in Orange County.

The wrecks happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 528. I-4 west is blocked in the area, but cars were getting by in the shoulder.

Details about the crashes have not been released.

The crash comes a day after a septic tanker rear-ended a big rig in Osceola County, causing a morning-drive backup near Disney World.

Check back for updates.

