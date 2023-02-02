TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes close I-4 near SR-528 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes prompted the closure of Interstate 4 early Thursday in Orange County.
The wrecks happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 528. I-4 west is blocked in the area, but cars were getting by in the shoulder.
Details about the crashes have not been released.
The crash comes a day after a septic tanker rear-ended a big rig in Osceola County, causing a morning-drive backup near Disney World.
Sky 6 over the crash WB 1-4 near the 528. Traffic slowly getting by on the shoulder. Give yourself extra time if you are headed to the attractions or into Osceola and Polk counties from Orlando and points east. pic.twitter.com/RWAjSiRhfn— Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) February 2, 2023