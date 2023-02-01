Fiery semitruck crash on Florida’s Turnpike shuts down traffic

A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway, according to FL511.

FL511 announced on social media that the crash happened along the southbound lanes of the highway near Milepost 257 beyond Interstate 4.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

There is a crash on Florida's Turnpike, southbound at mile post 257 beyond I-4. All lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured southbound at milepost 259 at I-4. Seek an alternate route. Motorists should expect delays https://t.co/JVBJeix4Q2 — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) February 1, 2023

All lanes were closed following the crash, and traffic is being detoured southbound at Milepost 259 at I-4, FL511 reported.

FL511 stated that drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays as first responders deal with the crash.

First responders at the scene of the crash at 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday. (Florida Department of Transportation)

No information has been provided about the cause of the crash or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: