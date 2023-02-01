74º

Fiery semitruck crash on Florida’s Turnpike shuts down traffic

All lanes closed near Milepost 257

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway, according to FL511.

FL511 announced on social media that the crash happened along the southbound lanes of the highway near Milepost 257 beyond Interstate 4.

All lanes were closed following the crash, and traffic is being detoured southbound at Milepost 259 at I-4, FL511 reported.

FL511 stated that drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays as first responders deal with the crash.

First responders at the scene of the crash at 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday. (Florida Department of Transportation)

No information has been provided about the cause of the crash or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

