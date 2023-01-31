Man on dirt bike killed in crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a dirt bike was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a vehicle near County Road 318 in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on NW 100th Avenue near County Road 318 in Reddick, FHP said.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

The dirt bike rider was taken to the UF Health Shands hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The age of the man on the dirt bike has not been released.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: