Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning in St. Cloud, police said.

The fatal crash happened on 13th Street.

St. Cloud police tweeted that eastbound traffic was being diverted east of Old Canoe Creek Road. Neptune Road can be used as an alternate route.

Details about the crash have not been released.

UPDATE: 13th St/US 192 eastbound remains closed as investigators continue to work to document and clear the scene. Neptune Rd can be used as an alternate route. Please drive with caution around first responders. pic.twitter.com/7f1skhbAY5 — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) January 31, 2023