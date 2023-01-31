78º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Cloud

Police investigate fatal crash on 13th Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, St. Cloud, Traffic, Fatal Crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed in St. Cloud, police say. (St. Cloud Police Department)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning in St. Cloud, police said.

The fatal crash happened on 13th Street.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

St. Cloud police tweeted that eastbound traffic was being diverted east of Old Canoe Creek Road. Neptune Road can be used as an alternate route.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email