Local News

$5,000 reward offered for info in fatal Altamonte Springs hit-and-run crash

Crash happened near Anchor Street and East Altamonte Drive, police say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Crimeline announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Altamonte Springs back in September 2022.

According to police, a man was killed on Sept. 26 after being struck by a vehicle near East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road sometime between midnight and 1:45 a.m.

Police said they believe the man was a pedestrian who may have been crossing the street when the car struck him. However, police said they were unable to find the driver following the crash.

In a release, investigators said they believe the suspect vehicle was a white Kia Optima between 2016 and 2020 based on evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Crimeline at crimeline.org or call 800-423-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

